XBox girls hoping to bring world boxing titles back to Worksop

Hollie Towl and Elle Coulson with XBox coach Chris Boyle.

Both girls are unbeaten as professionals after highly successful amateur careers and head coach Chris Boyle is confident they can bring home the belts with Hollie going for the WIBA World Super Featherweight youth title and Elle boxing for the WIBA World Middleweight youth crown.

“I am ultra confident in both of them,” he said.

“They are a level above anything in the UK for their weights for me. The stuff they have done is what Nicola Adams did.

“It is amazing for their age as Hollie is only 17 and Elle is only 18 and the titles are for age 22 and under.

“It's fantastic. But girls boxing is a small pool and things move fast – if you impress you get a chance – which you have to take.

“Both these girls are so easy to train as they just do everything that’s asked of them and more.

“So they deserve every accolade and opportunity I can get them.

“Let’s hope come September 4th Lady Luck shines bright on us and, god willing, we can make history and bring the first world titles back to our little mining town of Worksop

“They would create history as Worksop's first ever boxing world champions which would be massive for the area.”

He added: “They have been coming to the gym since 10 years old, both had fantastic amateur careers and are now pros boxing for world titles.

“As an amateur Hollie was five times national champion at three different weights back to back and went unbeaten for about two years along with winning so many other trophies.

“Elle won Box Cups in Ireland and the UK and she was English youth middleweight champion.”

Both girls paid tribute to their coach.

“It’s such a great opportunity that Chris has created for us and one that I will be taking with both hands both for myself my family and my coach,” said Towl,

“I've stayed humble and always let my boxing do the shouting in the ring - and that’s just what I’m going to do September 4th and bring those belts back to Worksop.

Coulson added: “Firstly I have to thank my my coach Chris for getting me and Hollie these opportunities as without him I doubt we would be were we are.

“I’m just working hard and trying to keep doing my best and show those that doubted me that I can and will achieve something that myself, my family, and hopefully my town of Worksop will be proud of.”