New KO record and three wins out of four for Worksop's Boyle’s Pro boxers

Hollie Towl makes light work of knocking out Melissa Harrianto in 34 seconds last weekend.

First up was smash and grab fighter Nicola 'The Hurricane' Hopewell, against debuting Ivette Garcia from Spain.

This was Hopewell's fourth fight of an impressive start to her pro career, winning all previous bouts by stoppage, and this super all-action fight was no different.

Hopewell started fast and strong, landing clean punches on the Spaniard.

But Garcia did not budge and continued to fight back each round.

However, with four seconds remaining in the sixth round, the Hurricane landed in its final destination, seeing Garcia out on her feet and moving Hopewell to 4-0 with 4 KOs.

Next up was her gym mate Elle 'Triple L' Coulson against a vastly experienced Czech in Ester Konecna.

Konecna has been in with the best in World No.1 Savanna Marshall and World No.4 Hannah Rankin who has also been the distance with Clarissa Shield, so this was definitely a test for the 19-year-old

In a tentative first three rounds few clean shots were landed by either with Konecna edging the the first half of the fight but Coulson coming right back into it in the last three rounds of six.

Most people ringside had this close and some a draw but Konecna took the split decision, moving Coulson into international level with this closely-fought contest.

Third up for Boyle’s saw the debut of 'Latvian Lion' Alvis Berzins, making his debut at cruiserweight.

Berzins started fast landing fast, sharp body shots on his heavier opponent, who was a late change on the night

A few nerves were rightly on show in the first round, but the Lion roared loudly in the second with three vicious knock-downs from body shots with the referee finally waving the contest off and Berzins getting his career underway in impressive fashion.

Finally for the Worksop pugilists was the rising star in the female featherweight division, Hollie 'The Blonde Bomber' Towl.

Already 2-0 in impressive fashion, Towl was in against the always game Melissa Harrianto.

Towl seemed in a rush to get her job done in super quick time, landing thunderous precision shots with power and ending the contest with a KO in just 34 seconds – a new record for the British Irish Boxing Authority in the paid female ranks.

Coach Chris Boyle said: “I’m so impressed with the team tonight. All four showed what they are capable of and entertained the crowd tonight.”

Boyle’s Pro stable now look forward to 4th September in Brighton where Towl will box for a world youth title unification along with Coulson, also in a international middleweight unification, and Hopewell boxing for the European title.