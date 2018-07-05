‘Bowling at Trent Bridge is one of the most challenging places in the world’ - Sodhi

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will again be one of Notts Outlaws’ overseas players for this season’s Vitality Blast competition, writes Dave Bracegirdle.

The 25-year old returns to Trent Bridge for a second time, having picked up a winner’s medal in 2017, an experience he described as being ‘one of the best of his cricketing career’.

“Absolutely, it definitely was,” he confirmed. “Any time you win a championship it’s a special moment.

“For me, coming into Nottingham and playing at Trent Bridge and being a bit of a cricket tragic like I am, having a chance to do that and be successful, I think is extra-special as well.”

Wednesday’s opener against Birmingham Bears was a repeat of last season’s final - a victory which couldn’t have been any better, according to Sodhi.

He said: “Playing in that final against old team-mates and fellow-New Zealanders like Jeetan Patel, Colin de Grandhomme and Grant Elliott made it all that much sweeter.

“But the thing I remember most is Dan (Christian) getting hit in the eye with the trophy at the presentation!”

Since collecting his T20 Blast winner’s medal last September the spinner has appeared for his country in all three formats of the game, as well as winning the Super Smash with Northern Districts, in his homeland, and helping Rajasthan Royals to the knock-out stages of the Indian Premier League.

He credits some of his recent successes to his time spent with Notts last summer.

“I personally think that bowling at Trent Bridge is one of the most challenging places in the world,” he emphasised.

“So, it definitely improved my game coming here last year. I took some things away that I could improve on and I’m committed to doing the same this year.

“But I do think I’ve picked up a few more skills to deal with conditions here now, than I had when I arrived here last year.”