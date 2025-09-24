Boss Craig Parry happy despite third defeat in a row for Worksop Town

Vaughan Redford for the Tigers - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry believes his side will have a good season if they continue to play like they did in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Hereford FC which was a third defeat in a row for the Tigers.

“I’m disappointed with the result but not the performance, I thought we were really good today,” said Parry..

“At the beginning of the game we’ve had two or three or chances that we needed to be more ruthless, but I think for large parts of the game we were on top.

“The only disappointing thing is we’re travelling up the motorway, but I think if we play like that for 30 odd games, we’re going to have a good season and we’ll be more than fine.”

Worksop started brightly and nearly struck inside three minutes.

Regan Hutchinson surged down the right and cut back for Martin Woods, whose strike beat Theo Richardson but was cleared off the line by a Hereford defender.

The hosts responded when Omari Sterling-James tested Tommy Taylor with a dipping free-kick, before Vaughan Redford spurned a golden chance at the other end, heading wide from Joe Leesley’s pinpoint cross.

Having been denied earlier, Sterling-James broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, rifling a superb free-kick into the top corner to give Hereford the lead.

The second half saw the Bulls squander several clear opportunities.

Remaye Campbell missed an open goal, was denied one-on-one by Taylor, and had another effort cleared off the line by Hutchinson.

Loan striker I-Lani Edwards also fired wide after intercepting a stray pass.

Hereford finally doubled their advantage when Sterling-James slipped in Andy Williams, who finished coolly past Taylor.

Worksop introduced Liam Hughes and Chae Whitman-Brown, with both substitutes making an impact late on.

Hughes rattled the crossbar with a volley before then heading home Mason O’Malley’s cross to set up a tense finale.

The Tigers pressed for an equaliser and had one last opportunity when Whitman-Brown was fouled on the edge of the box.

However, Woods’ free-kick was comfortably saved by Richardson, sealing the points for Hereford.

Despite the defeat, Worksop will take encouragement from the chances they created and the fight they showed ahead of their next league clash with Bedford Town on Saturday, 4th October.