Big successes at Ripon triathlon for Bassetlaw Tri Club

By Paddy DuceyContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:59 BST
On a drizzly weekend in Ripon a large contingent of triathletes for the Basetlaw Triathlon club to on the Standard Distance event, which had been ear marked as one of the clubs own championship events.

The Ripon Festival Triathlon is a family-friendly event operated in partnership with the Brownlee Foundation. It caters to triathletes of all skill levels and includes Sprint, Standard, Middle distance triathlons, open-water swims, an Aquabike and various children's races.

The venue is the scenic Ripon Racecourse, near the city of RiponThe Standard Distance Triathlon, also commonly referred to as the Olympic Distance Triathlon comprised of a 1.5 km swim lake swim, followed by a rolling cycle route of 40 kms including a testing climb at about 8km from the start, taking in the local towns of Dishforth and Boroughbridge before returning to the racecourse for the flat single loop 10km run.

Of the group from Bassetlaw, stand out performance was from Lou Kelly, who was the first woman home in a very impressive time of 2 hours and 23 minutes, so much so that Alister Brownlee, UK Olympic triathlete fond time for a photo after the event.

Triathletes from the Bassetlaw Triathlon club at the Ripon Triathlon FestivalTriathletes from the Bassetlaw Triathlon club at the Ripon Triathlon Festival
Triathletes from the Bassetlaw Triathlon club at the Ripon Triathlon Festival

Other noticeable performances cam from Olli Walker completing his first standard distance event in a time of 2 hours and 56 minutes as well as Gaz Hughes, whose time of 2 hours and 15 minutes placed him 7th overall.

As well as the triathlons the weekend had a variety of the three disciplines including an Aqua bike event consisting of a 750 meter lake swim and then 20km on the bike. Amy Chambers finishing 2nd in her age category.

As the triathlon season picks up pace, anyone interested in try the sport may wish to look at the clubs FB page facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub or website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/

