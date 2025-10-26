Over 1,200 runners lined up at the start lineplaceholder image
Big numbers complete annual Worksop Halloween Half Marathon

Over 1,200 runners completed the 43rd staging of the Chemodex Worksop Halloween Half Marathon on Sunday.

The event, organised by Worksop Harriers, was established in 1982 and has been nationally recognised as one of the most scenic runs in the country. Entrants of all standards travel to Worksop to take part and look to earn one of the coveted finisher t-shirts and record personal best times.

The 2025 edition was started in bright sunshine by the Chair of Bassetlaw Council, Cllr Tony Eaton, who wished the runners good luck as they set out on their 13.1 mile journey. Starting at the Outwood Academy, the course headed along along the Ollerton Road before travelling through Clumber Park and Worksop College.

First to finish was Gary Briscoe of Barnsley AC with the first lady being Emma Pick of Peel Road Runners. There were some very creditable performances from Worksop Harriers, including Hannah Miller, who third lady, and Tom Shaw, who was 9th.

Many of the over 100 Worksop Harriers volunteers and lots of runners choose to to run in fancy dress which added greatly to the colour of the day.

Peter Fendley, Worksop Harriers Chairman and Race Director commented "A great deal of effort from many club members and local sponsors goes into making the Half Marathon a success and the Club is very proud of the recognition it brings to the town."

