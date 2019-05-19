Best action photos as Papplewick and Linby 2nds play Clumber Park 1sts Papplewick opening batsman Joe Walker drives Ben Perkins square on the legside. Papplewick and Linby 2nds (213-5) hosted Clumber Park 1sts (135-9) in Division One of the Bassetlaw League and claimed a winning draw. Photographer Eric Gregory captured the best of the match action. Papplewick opening batsman Sam Watson turns Simon Dean into the legside. Clumber Park bowler Simon Dean bowls to Sam Watson. Papplewick opening batsman Joe Walker swings Ben Perkins away to the fine leg boundary. Clumber Park bowler Ben Perkins. Papplewick opening batsman Joe Walker cover drives Ben Perkins. The clubs who’ve spent the most seasons in the English top flight - Where does your club rank?