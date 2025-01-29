Below-par Worksop Town are well beaten by Guiseley

Vaughan Redford passing the ball - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop Town lost 4-1 at home against Guiseley in what the manager described as the worst performance of the season.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the game, boss Craig Parry was disappointed with the Tigers' performance, saying: “I think it’s probably the worst it gets, we were poor and there’s no excuses, the better side won today.

“I think in the second-half when we got back into the game, we had a chance to man up and try and put things right and then to concede three goals in the second-half from set-pieces it’s poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone’s had enough support from me now in the dressing room so now it’s time to look at things more closely, and look at adding bodies in there.”

The most dangerous early chance fell to Liam Hughes, whose effort from a tight angle tested the opposition.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when John Lufudu raced through the Worksop defence and slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

Worksop nearly equalised soon after, as Joe Leesley’s corner found Hughes, whose looping header struck the crossbar. Despite Guiseley’s dominance, the Tigers managed to level the score in the 36th minute when Leesley’s well-struck free-kick from 25 yards nestled into the top right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two minutes after the restart, Guiseley regained the lead. Jameel Ible met a corner with a looping header that dropped into the net.

Worksop pushed forward in search of another equalizer, delivering numerous crosses, but goalkeeper Joe Cracknell consistently collected the ball. The Tigers had a golden opportunity when Jordan Burrow latched onto a Hughes flick-on, but Cracknell reacted quickly to smother the shot.

Guiseley extended their advantage in the 73rd minute from another set-piece. A clearance fell to Lebrun Mbeka, whose shot found its way under Tommy Taylor and into the net.

The visitors sealed the win in style when substitute Lewis Whitman curled a precise effort into the left side of the goal after a clearance from a set piece. Whitman nearly grabbed a second, striking the outside of the post with a low shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop continued to send long balls into the box, but Guiseley’s defence stood firm, ensuring a comfortable 4-1 victory for the visitors.

The Tigers will look to bounce back next weekend as they make the long trip up to the North-East to face Morpeth AFC at Craik Park.