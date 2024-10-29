Bean makes first team debut

SJR WORKSOP

SJR Worksop 1 vs 2 AFC Bentley

MOM: J.Bean

Goals:Oliver Perry's

Joe Bean

In what is usually always a good affair between the both sides, the game started excitingly, with the game starting end to end and either side looking to take an early lead.

After around the 10 minute mark, Baines was taken out in the area in what looked a hard on penalty in which both sides seemed surprised was only given a goal kick and caused controversy throughout the home side, and whilst heads was swayed Bentley capitalised right after at the other end to take the lead. 0-1.

Only moments later another questionable decision by the official giving Bentley a free kick for a shoulder barge on the edge of the area, who fired it into the corner of the net making it 0-2 within minutes.

At this stage it seemed a mountain to climb for SJR to get back into the game, but after settling back down into the game, some good play down the right hand side from J.Scott to find debutant J.Bean who beat his man to put a fantastic cross into the path of Perry who guided it home to get a foothold back in the game. 1-2.

Second half underway and SJR looked to step it up a gear and was arguably the better side throughout, creating some very good chances early on with Bean and Loftus having the best chances of the half but the Bentley keeper doing well to keep the score at bay.

Bentley still looked threatening at the other end of the pitch, but the back line looking much tighter than the first half and keeper D.Smith controlling the area.

Unfortunately we just couldn’t find that little bit of luck to find that goal and get us back on level terms. But a goalless second half display lead Bentley to see the game through to take the points.

A good display despite the result, plenty of positives to take from the game up against a very good Bentley side. We wish them all the best for the remainder of the season and look to move on to our next fixture at home in the cup vs Staveley on the 9th November.

Thanks to Graham Pool for our photos