Battling SJR Development lose debut game in Central Midlands League despite fightback against Bessecar

Debut-making SJR Development were beaten 3-2 at Bessecar in their first game in Central Midlands League Division One North on Saturday.

Callum Edwards netted twice and Max Sykes turned in a man of the match display, but with a few players unavailable the squad was stretched to its limit, especially in the defensive department.

It was left to midfielders Theo Weaver and captain Chris Ryde to fill the voids, and they did so admirably.

Things didn’t start well with Bessecar scoring in the first 20 minutes while SJR were still adjusting to the changes and finding their feet in the game.

Callum Edwards - two goals in SJR Development's opening day defeat.

Chances were few but Edwards did have a great chance to equaliser but, when in on goal, his shot took a bobble and ended up over the bar.

Minutes before half-time it was 2-0 to Bessecar after some poor play allowed a shot to be put away in the bottom corner of the net.

However, SJR didn’t get there heads down at the interval and still believed in getting a result.

A few changes were made in formation to start on the front foot and take the game to Bessecar.

And from the off it was Development who were now in control, creating chance after chance with the opposition keeper stopping everything that was thrown at him, Edwards, twice, Cole Proctor and James Munson all being denied with some outstanding saves.

But against the run of play Bessecar grabbed a third goal for a 3-0 lead.

Undeterred, Development kept going forward and Edwards did duly get on the scoresheet with a great strike with 20 minutes remaining.

It was one-way traffic now with keeper Reece King a virtual spectator.

The returning Sykes, who had over a year away from the game, was showing all his experience and pulling the strings, linking up well with the midfield of Harvey Taylor Ryan Parker and Kian Smith to create the openings.

With a few minutes left on the clock Development got a second goal back when some good work from Dee Scott resulted in a penalty when driving into the box only to be chopped down.

Edwards stepped up to fire home the spot kick for a final 3-2 scoreline

It had been a totally different performance second half with SJR showing great character to nearly pull the game back but just running out of time to get an equaliser.

But there were lots of positives to take going forward into the games ahead and confidence from that second half display.