Basssetlaw triathlete duo mix it with world champions in Frankfurt

Triathletes Kat and Graeme at the Ironman Frankfort event

The Ironman Frankfort triathlon is one of the worlds most prestigious events. If you like to watch the pro’s, Frankfurt is the men’s European Championships and it is a world championship quality field including three Ironman World Champions.

Unphased by such an event Kat Wisniewski and Graeme Smith from Bassetlaw triathlon club flew out to Germany to pit themselves amongst the world’s elite. Both triathletes being experienced in other previous Ironman events. The 3.8km (2.4 mile) long swim course over two laps, was designated a non-wet suit swim just hours before the start, as the water temperature was 25° following the hot weather spell.

The two-loop 180 km rolling bike course offers a mix of flat and fast passages and challenging hills, and combines the picturesque landscapes of the surrounding villages with the impressive skyline of 'Mainhattan', a term referring to Frankfurt's skyline, especially that of its central business district. The flat four-loop 42.2 km (26.2 mile) run course leads along the banks of the river Main in the shadow of the imposing Frankfurt skyline. As one of the most spectator dense run courses in the global IRONMAN portfolio, this flat and fast course provided a breath-taking finish. On one of the hottest days of the year the two local triathletes found the conditions particularly challenging.

Kat finished in a time of 13 hours and 36 minutes and said “definitely really tough in the heat. Atmosphere at the start of the event was amazing. Everyone was a bit pensive when non wetsuit swim was announced an hour before start as the water temp was nearly 25 degrees.

Bike and run were crazy hot so you had to use the aid stations not only to take on food and water but to throw water on yourself too, which is hard on a bike! Support from the crowds was outstanding and was lovely to see some friends and family on every lap”