Bassetlaw's Matt takes on the Kona Hawaii Ironman

Qualifying for the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii shows an athlete’s commitment to training and delivering triathlon times of the very best. For Matt Quibell of the Bassetlaw triathlon club his efforts were rewarded with a cavorted place at the 2024 event. Flyng for over 20 hours to cover the 8000-mile journey from an autumnal Worksop to a tropical Hawaii was just the start of a potentially once in a lifetime experience

All the competitors experienced the electrifying energy of the swim start as they dived into the crystal-clear waters of Kailua Bay on the unforgettable 2.4-mile swim course. With the majestic sunrise over Mt. Hualālai as the backdrop, athletes started in the water, and swam out-and-back in a clockwise direction facing small swells but otherwise mild and warm swim conditions.

The swim started and ended with a surge of excitement fuelled by the crowds of media and spectators. Back on dry land the triathletes embarked on a cycling journey along the renowned 112-mile route, traveling from Kailua-Kona to the Hawi turnaround and back on the iconic Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway. The challenging 6000 feet of elevation gained on the climb to Hawi provided the captivating views of lava fields, coastlines, and ocean but the exposed terrain and strong crosswinds adding to the challenge.

The final leg, the run course, with an out-and-back jaunt past the spirited crowds on Ali`i Drive. The 26.2 mile run then takes you up Palani Road leading to the a rolling course with intermittent steep stretches, making up some of the 100 feet of ascent on the run route, followed by the triumphant return along the highway, leading athletes to the grand finale including a victorious lap through Kona town, culminating in the exhilaration of crossing the finish line.

Matt Quibell with his hard earned Kona Hawaii Ironman medal.

Matt, supported by a group of family and friends who had made the journey to give him the backing for the epic race, came home in a time of 9 hours and 27 minutes placing him 285th in a field more than 2000 of the world’s top triathletes. After having had time to recover and then relax in the tropical paradise.

Matt said: "Prep for the visit to the Big Island had gone well, with a solid training block and avoidance of any illness or injury in the lead in. I must admit though, although the island is nothing short of stunning, I was a bit naïve as to how harsh the conditions would be, with heat radiating from the lava fields, big cross winds and a rolling Pacific Ocean all experienced for the first time during the acclimatisation week prior to the race. Race day came round in no time and Ironman put on an incredible show, with the atmosphere electric, amazing volunteers and thousands of supporters excited to see the action unfold.

"I was really lucky to have family and friends at the race and they gave me a good lift with banners and shouts of support as I went by. Overall, I finished in 9:27, which I was very happy with. The race is the end of a 10-year journey from local sprint triathlons right through to the World Championships in Hawaii. I have loved every minute of the journey and Bassetlaw Tri Club have been a big part of my success.

Elsewhere, in Marbella Spain, Jason Lippitt another experienced triathlete from the Bassetlaw Triathlon club took on the Ironman70.3 event, comprising a one-loop 1.2-mile swim in the Mediterranean Sea starting and finishing on the amazing Levante beach of Puerto Banús. Then out on the bike for a one-loop 56-mile route that started at the famous “Gold Mile” before crossing through the city of Marbella. Athletes will race inland through Monda, Coín and Cartama before returning to transition in Puerto Banús, a route that included some 4000 feet of climbing.

To finish the event there was a two-loop run with a total of 13.1 miles that followed the promenade of Marbella with the Mediterranean in your view and cheered on by the spectators along the road as you finish your race near the sea. Despite some uncertainty of actually making the starting line after a recent injury Jason finished in a creditable time of 8 hours and 7 minutes.