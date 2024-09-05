Bassetlaw's Matt tackles tough Helvellyn triathlon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Helvellyn triathlon is a renowned, challenging and unique event, which was faced by one member of Bassetlaw Tri Club.

The toughness of the course is only matched by the stunning scenery of the Lake District national park. The swim and bike should not be underestimated and the run summits one of Englands most iconic mountains.

This is not just another race but an experience that demands a significant level of fitness and determination.Such was the challenge facing Matt Illet from the Bassetlaw triathlon club. Having been thwarted in 2017 when the race was over Helvellyn was cancelled due to bad weather Matt was back again this Autumn to take on the challenge.

Starting with a 1500 meter swim course in Ullswater consists of 2 non-exiting laps, in what the organisers describe as cold but beautifully clear water. The bike section was 1 lap of 59km. Starting along the shores of Ullswater before heading north and starting to climb. The section from Troutbeck to Ambleside is rolling and quick but then it hit Hardknott Pass.

Triathlete Matt Illet en route to the summit of Helvellyn.

Known to cyclist across the UK as “The Struggle,” it is a brutal 4.5 km stretch of road that climbs 385m at gradients of up to 25%. If that wasn’t enough for any seasoned triathlete the run course takes you to the top of Helvellyn and back down. Following a mostly off-road route on a variety of surfaces the first part of the climb was a long section of lung bursting rocky steps.

The course then takes you past Red Tarn and up Swirral Edge to get to the summit some 900 meters above the start. The final 200m to the top are a hands-on scramble. After a short section along the summit ridge the way back down is all on well-made tracks back to Ullswater.

Finishing the race in a time of 5 hours and 24 minutes Matt said “It was the second time of entering the race, the first in 2017 where they shut the top of Helvellyn due to bad weathe,r so I entered again this year to do the full run route. Nice chilly swim in Ullswater at 14 degrees, bike route up Kirkstone Pass including the struggle maxing out at 25% and then the 9 mile scramble up Helvellyn with 4.5 mile climb straight to the top before descending back down. Finished 16th age group out of 35 finishers and 194th out of 454 finishers”

As this level of triathlon is not for everyone, the Bassetlaw triathlon club caters for all comers. If you feel inspired to try the sport check out the clubs Facebook page, facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub or website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/