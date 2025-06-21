Bassetlaw's Barnaby battles through Bolton 70.3 triathlon

Barnaby Gray at the Bolton 70.3 triathlon.

Any Ironman course at Bolton is well known for being a tough test for triathletes. For Barnaby Gray, a member of the Bassetlaw triathlon club it was a chance to earn potential entry to the iconic Kona championships in Hawaii.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undeterred by the challenge of a one-loop 1.2-mile swim course returns in the Pennington Flash Country Park, where athletes headed out, made two left turns and then back to exit the water. On the way passing through the noisy crowds on the bank of the lake as they make the short run to transition to start the second discipline.

The 56-mile bike course, with its 840 meters of ascent starts with two-loops through the villages of Lowton, Abram and Bickershaw before heading north towards Bolton. The second half of the course sees two loops of Horwich and Bolton which expects to see some epic spectator support along Chorley New Road. After completing the loop of central Bolton for a second time, the bike course concludes at T2 in Queens Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-loop 13.1-mile run course laps around Bolton Town Centre before ascending through the scenic Queen’s Park onto Chorley New Road. After descending back through Queen’s Park, athletes will then return to crowds and historic buildings of central Bolton before hitting the iconic IRONMAN 70.3 finish line in front of Bolton Town Hall.

Finishing a very creditable 8th position in his age category with a time of 5 hours and 7 minutes Barnaby commented, “I was not looking forward to another Bolton Ironman having competed in 4 previous Full Distance Bolton Ironman events, harder than most other courses on the circuit I have competed in around Europe and further afield. The aim of taking on this year’s 70.3 Bolton Ironman was to secure the 2025 qualification finish needed for the 2026 World Ironman Championships in Kona. All that is needed now is a 2026 finish at either the 70.3 or Full Distance Ironman I will be competing in before Kona in October. Presently, thoughts are on Bolton 70.3 & Leeds Full Ironman. However, back to Bolton last week. Delighted with my performance and time which was the fastest 70.3 finish since 2007 so as I always say Age is an Attitude. 8th AG finish to go along with the PB and qualification finish. Time to relax and enjoy some shorter racing for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club and Worksop Harriers.”

Anyone inspired to give triathlons a go may be tempted by the Bassetlaw Triathlon clubs own sprint event. Set for August 17th details can be found at www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/triathlon