Two members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club returned good times at the Outlaw weekend of triathlon-based races in and around Nottingham's National Watersports centre and Holme Pierrepoint Country Park.

The Outlaw Half event on the Sunday had good weather for the athletes.

The 1.2-mile swim was in the regatta style lake, with an out and back course on the calm waters.

A straightforward transition onto the bike course led the competitors out of the country park and through 56 miles of the rolling Nottinghamshire countryside.

Head coach Gav Toulson finishing the Outlaw Half event.

Once back to the park it was three laps of the lake on the 13.1-mile run,tantalisingly going past the finish area twice before the actual Outlaw orange finish carpet was rolled out.

Bassetlaw club head coach Gav Toulson finished in a time of six hours and 50 minute.

“It was an early 3am get up on Sunday to travel down having been on the Saturday to rack the bike in preparation,” he said.

"We had issues getting into the venue, which delayed the start.

"It was a well organised swim to start a hot morning out and a very enjoyable bike ride in Nottinghamshire, despite experiencing some poor surfaces out on the roads.

"Overall it was a great day out, a lot slower than 2016 on my last visit but who cares?

"Lastly a big, big shout out to the volunteers who make all our events go ahead.”