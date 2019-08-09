Bassetlaw Triathlon Club duo compete at rain affected Outlaw event

Two members of the local Bassetlaw Triathlon Club were at the mercy of the wet weather at the Outlaw Full OSB Triathlon event in Nottingham.

Following the torrential rain on Saturday, the event organisers took the decision to remove the cycle part of the event completely. This left the competitors to complete a 2.4-mile swim followed by a 26.2-mile run.

Matan Duveen, who was competing at the full distance for the first time, finished the shortened course in six hours 13 minutes and 31 seconds (6:13:31), despite having a long break between the swim and run sections.

Club chairman, Gary Sylvester, who was returning to the event after seriously crashing in last year’s event on the bike section, was hoping to complete the challenge this year.

Having completed the swim, he opted out of the run.

He said: “Well for second year in succession I have not managed to complete the full distance Outlaw. This time the bike section was cancelled due to the amount of standing water in various places would have meant pretty much riding down middle of road!

“I honestly could not face the idea of standing around for over two hours in the cold and wet to then start a run - which for me personally had no purpose or meaning. Although I understand and agree with decision, it’s still a tough pill to swallow!

“At least on this occasion nobody was injured or hospitalised - so there is that to be thankful for. Good luck to the guys who decided to run - hats off to you.

“Onwards and upwards - I need to find a suitable challenge to somehow get some success this season.”

On the Saturday three fellow club members took part in the Big Swim event. Yannie Duveen completed the 5000m distance, Heather Woods the 2500m and Lee Atkinson the 1500m distance.