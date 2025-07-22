Bassetlaw triathletes travel north for events

John Wright at the Woodhorn Museum triathlon.

The 2025 Woodhorn Museum Triathlon based at QE11 park in Ashington just north of Newcastle was host to the British Triathlon Age Group Sprint Triathlon Qualifier for the 2026 World Sprint Distance Triathlon Championships.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boasting a prestigious record of hosting national events. It was also the World Standard Distance Triathlon Age Group Qualifier for the 2023 and 2024 World Championships, as well as the European Sprint Distance Triathlon Age Group Qualifier for the 2023 European Championship.

Making the journey north from Bassetlaw Triathlon Club were John Wright and John Ritchie. The swim 750-metrE swim was in the warm shallow freshwater QE2 lake set within the park grounds. The bike route then took the athletes out of the Museum along to the coastal route through Widdrington Village, before sweeping onto the coast and along to the beautiful Druridge bay and Cresswell village with some breath-taking views along the coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally the run was on the footpath that winds its way through the woodland and open grasslands that surround the lake. The run passes by the finish line within the Museum at the end of each lap making it ideal for spectators to cheer everyone on to a great finish with a big smile.

Finishing in a time of one hour and 32 minutes John Wright commented: “Well that was different being taken down to swim with bagpipes playing. Start of the swim was strange sinking in mud while waiting to set off then the water was black when swimming but the bike course was nice riding on the seafront and the run was good round the pond was a really good event. A long drive there but really enjoyed it”

Going slightly further afield was Mark Bringloe, who made the journey to the Lake District for the Windermere standard distance triathlon. Comprising of a 1500-meter swim and then 48km cycle route that went to Ambleside where the Novice & Sprint turn back and the Standard continue around the whole of Lake Windermere. All of the 10km run was on paths and trails around the shoreline of the lake with some outstanding views and perfect for spectators. Mark returned home in a time of 3 hours exactly.

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club are based are the Yourspace BLP Leisure centre in Worksop. Anyone interested can get further details from www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk