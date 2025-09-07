Bassetlaw triathletes take to Europe for big events

Local triathkletes prepare for Ironman Tallin

Five members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club ventured across to Europe to take on some of the sports biggest challenges, namely Ironman full and 70.3.

IRONMAN Tallinn's big event was part of the late summer triathlon festival in the capital of Estonia. The competition courses ran through the wonderful nature of Harju Country. Tallinn fuses historical heritage with multiform culture, characterized by its lively cafes and restaurants proudly standing next to castles, churches and museums. The competition center was located by the Baltic Sea, where everything is close-by. The course is known for its speed and flatness, which makes it a great opportunity for setting personal records

A two loop 2.2 mile swim course at Stroomi Beach in the sea. The second lap starts with an Aussie exit. Stroomi Beach is a child-friendly, sand-covered swimming beach in northern Tallinn. The water is clear, and the bottom is sandy. Stroomi Beach is a popular spot for barbecues and picnics. In addition to beach facilities and playgrounds, it has well-lit bicycle tracks, sports fields, and several cafés.

The 114 mile bike course is fast and with a nice mix of city and countryside.The three-loop cycling course starts at Stroomi beach, then through the southern villages, head back to Tallinn border and go on the second/third lap or head to transition area 2 in Rocca al Mare.

Darren Raines at Ironman Tallin

IRONMAN Tallinn’s run course is one of the fastest in the world with a total of only 10 meters per lap and has picturesque views to Tallinn Bay. It takes you from Rocca al Mare to the Stroomi Beach. The 26.2 mile course is a 4-lap run

Three of the local triathletes, Darren Raines, Gaz Hughes and Ollie Walker were taking on the full Ironman course. For Ollie it was his experience of such an event saying “So this was my first Ironman and I was very nervous and excited about it. 8 months of solid training all building up to this moment.” For Darren and Gaz, both experienced at this distance it was chance to aim for fast personal best times.

First to cross the emblematic Ironman red carpet was Gaz in an tremendous personal best time of 9 hours and 55 minutes, inside his goal and training target of 10 hours. Darren shortly behind, also in a personal best of10 hours and 48 minutes,

At the same triathlon festival Mark Bringloe, another club member took on the Ironman 70.3 event. Cover half the distance of the full Ironman it was still a challenging event. Unfortunately for Mark the weather was no conducive to the running or cyling disciplines with heavy rain making for very cold conditions. Mark came home in a time of 5 hours and 42 minutes saying afterwards “ its the coldest I have ever been on a bike. My teeth were chattering and it was difficult eat some of the food I had with me on the bike”

Duncan McLaren finishes Ironman Kalmar in Sweden.

Else where in Europe, fellow club member Duncan McLaren Kalmar Sweden to race the full Ironman there. This was Duncan's second marathon of the year after his London Marathon earlier in the year, albeit with a big old swim n bike as a warm up. Duncan also crossed the Ironman red carpet finish in a time of 12 hours 49 minutes.