Bassetlaw triathletes take on Outlaw weekend events

Andrew Jones escorted by his two sons crosses the finish line at Outlaw triathlon

The National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepont once again hosted the Outlaw triathlon weekend.

Four members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club entered two of the weekends events, two on the Saturday for the Sprint event. This open water sprint distance triathlon comprises a 750m swim in the Regatta Lake, a flat, multi lap 19km bike course and a 5k run – all within the traffic-free grounds of the NWSC.

On a day with conditions suiting such an event for the early starters John Maher and John Wright put in good performances. John Wright finishing first of the pair in a time of one hour and 16 minutes with John Maher not far behind with a time of One hour 27 minutes. John Maher commented afterwards “Weather was kind ie cloudy but warm. For the next race wave the sun came out and so made things tough as there is nowhere to hide on the bike and run laps around Holme Pierrepont regatta lake. Terrible first open water swim of the year, average bike but really pleased first tri 5k of the year at 23:50”.

On the Sunday the Outlaw half event had two more club members, Andrew Jones and Stuart Turner take on the longer course that included a 1.2 mile swim in the Regatta Lake at the National Water Sports Centre with a time trial format start. The swim was easy to navigate with an out and back course which exits via a pontoon close to transition.

Triathlete John Maher with his Outlaw sprint medal.

The 56-mile bike course takes you along a relatively flat route out into the rolling Nottinghamshire countryside before you return to the Water Sports Centre past the stunning Holme Pierrepont Hall for the final leg of the race.

Jumping out of the saddle, Andrew and Stuart then tackled the 13.1-mile flat run with laps of Regatta Lake, taking in views of the River Trent and White-Water rapids as you go. Passing the temptation of the finish line a couple of times before finally embracing the roar of the crowd as they headed onto the orange carpet.

Both experienced triathletes Stuart roared home in 5 hours exactly and Andrew then home in 5 hours and 26 minutes. Finishing the event Andrew said “Outlaw always put on a great event, and this year was no different. I don't usually enjoy the swim at NHPP, but it was quite pleasant this year. Outlaw and the venue have really worked hard to improve the water quality, and it showed.

"On to the bike, me and Stu had done a recon ride and knew it was a flat fast course, plenty of quiet country lanes where you could get your head down and power through. The wind was kind, a small gentle breeze not putting up much of a fight. Before long I was back at the lake ready to start running. I did have to run through T2 with one shoe in and one shoe off though, as I'd left it too late before the dismount line. The run was 3 laps around the lake, plenty of opportunities to soak in the cheers and give some hi 5’s.

"Thankfully the sun stayed behind the clouds, so it didn't get too warm on the run course. I kept up a good pace for ⅔ laps, but then my legs died a little on the last 6k. I did save up enough energy to keep up with my two boys as we run down the orange carpet together. I really wanted to beat my time from 2 years ago, and go under 5hr30, and managed it with 5 mins to spare. Me and the family always have a great day at Outlaw events, and this year was brilliant too.”

Andrew always keen to share his achievements and encourage his young family had his two children join him as he crossed the finish line.

The Bassetlaw triathlon club is based at the Your Place leisure centre in Worksop and is open to anyone new who would like to try the sport of experienced triathletes who are new to the area and want to join a welcoming club. Details can be found at www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/