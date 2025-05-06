Bassetlaw triathletes take on North Lincolnshire challenge

Jane takes on the cycle leg of Crowle triathlon.

Two members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club ventured to north Lincolnshire to take on two different events at Crowle.

The Crowle Triathlon, organized by the Animis Racing Team, is renowned for its flat and fast course, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned triathletes. The event has been recognized as the Triathlon England Small Event of the Year, highlighting its commitment to accessibility and community spirit.

Based at the Axholme Leisure centre each event had a pool based swim. For the super triathlon, which Jane Sheridan completed, was followed by a 10km ride and 2.5km run. On one of the hottest days so far this year Jane was happy to have the event over and done first thing in the morning with a time of one hour and 8 minutes making her the leading female in her age group. The super sprint distance offered a manageable challenge, encouraging wider participation in the sport.

Taking on the Aquathon, Helen Crossley had a longer swim and then 40km on the bike around the rural road at Axholme. Again, the warm weather didn’t deter Helen and neither did a fall on the bike as she came home in 49 minutes, again making her the lead female in her age group.

Both Helen and Jane are members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club, who welcome all who want to give the sport a go. For further information check out facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub