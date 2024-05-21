Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club returned great results at the Nottingham Sprint Triathlon.

Based at the National Watersports Centre and Holme Pierrepont Country Park, the weekend of triathlon-based races took place in the May sunshine.

The event comprising of a 750 metre swim in the regatta lake followed by a multi lap 19km cycle route and finished with a 5km run.

Being within the grounds of the country park this was all traffic free and so was well suited to novices wanting to try the sport for the first time.

Steve Chambers, age category winner at Nottingham Sprint Triathlon.

Steve and Amy Chambers, from the club based at BPL Leisure Centre in Worksop came away with a first in age category for Steve, finishing in a swift one hour and 10 minutes, whilst Amy was third in her age category with a time of one hour 28 minutes.

Amy said: “The swim was wetsuit optional as the water was 17.2 degrees.

“We opted for wetsuit as did everybody else. We both had a good swim and bike.

"The bike was a bit brutal with a headwind one way, but you got a bit of a push on the way back - the only hazard was dodging the geese!”

Also competing in the weekend of Outlaw events was Helen Crossley, also a member of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

Helen took on the Aquathon, an event that lets triathletes challenge themselves but who either don’t want to or cannot take on the running aspect.

The Outlaw Aquathon had a 1.2 mile out and back swim in the regatta lake and then a 56-mile cycle route that goes out of the Country Park and through some of the Nottinghamshire rolling countryside before returning to the iconic Outlaw orange carpet finish.