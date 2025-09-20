Bassetlaw triathletes have busy end of season

Triathlete paul Jafray completes the Derby sprint event.

As the triathlon season slowly draws to a close, members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club were at a number of events across the country.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading just down the M1 to derby was Paul Jaffray for the Derby Sprint event. It featured a pool-based 400m swim, an 18km bike on quiet lanes and main roads (mostly flat), and a 5km run along an out-and-back route on a former railway track. The event used a morning time-trial start so athletes lined up by ability, creating a supportive, mixed-ability atmosphere. Finishing with a time of one hour and 7 minutes Paul commented “ a well run event. Apart for some mechanical problems with my bike, which lost quiet a few places with my bike, I enjoyed it. Looking forward to Worksop Half Marathon my main race for the winter”.

Further south at Rutland water two more local triathletes took to the Vitruvian middle distance event. The 1.2 mile swim course was located in the sheltered bay of Whitwell creek.The course is well marked, sheltered from the prevailing wind and covered by an excellent safety crew. The bike course used 55 miles of the roads surrounding Rutland Water with a beautiful 3 lap route. You'll pedal through Rutland countryside, pretty Rutland villages and large woodland areas. The bike course mixes technical with head down bum up riding with a real variety of features. The new bike course being flat, fast and exciting. Finally the run 13.1 mile run route follows the perimeter track of Rutland Water. There's a good reason thousands of people visit this place every year and you'll see why on this route. The turn point for the run is at Rutlands most recognisable landmark, Normanton church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finishing the course in a time of 6 hours exactly Kat Wisniewski said “I had a lovely day at the Vitruvian. Superb event and a great course”

Kat Wisniewski on the run section of Vitruvian triathlon.

On the south coast at Weymouth Ironman 70.3 where strong winds and rain meant that the course was reduced for participant safety, club member Ritchey Bleackley finished the testing course in 6 hours and 18 minutes whilst Mandy Gray was part of a relay team for the same distance event.