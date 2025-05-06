Bassetlaw triathletes complete marathons on either side of the Atlantic.

Daren Raines completes the London marathon

Three Bassetlaw triathletes took to the streets of very different cities to compete in two of the worlds iconic races.

Darren Raines and Duncan McLaren were in the capital to be one of the 56, 000 runners taking part in the 45th London marathon. Both triathletes were raising money for charities close to their hearts. Darren for Bowel Cancer Uk in memory of his mum and Duncan for OPA (Oesophageal) Cancer Charity in memory of his dad.

The weather on the day tuned out to be one of the hottest days of the year so far, not so good for the runners but it certainly brought out the supporters with an estimated one million people along the route.

After finishing the race in a time of 3 hours and 28 minutes Darren commented “Constant live music, DJ’s, air horns, drums, cowbells and just deafening crowd noise from every angle, the race proved to be a flood of emotion, something I’ll never forget.

"To race something so iconic and to be able to raise such phenomenal amounts of money for charity at the same time has to go down of one of the biggest achievements of my life. Racing for a charity so close to my heart, I’m not ashamed to say there were a lot of tears over the weekend.

"A privilege to be a part of completing the marathon on one of the biggest stages in the world, spreading awareness of a vicious disease and most importantly, racing in memory of my incredible mum, she definitely brought out the sunshine on her big day”

Duncan wasn’t too far behind Darren coming home in a time of 4 hours and five minutes.

Across the Atlantic in the city of Boston, Adrian Hopkinson was fulfilling another of his ambitions to run the marathon, now in its 129th year. Finishing in a time of 3 hours and seven minutes.

All three are members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon club based at Your Space leisure centre in Worksop. For more details look up, facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub