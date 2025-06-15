Bassetlaw triathlete tackles tough Blenheim test

By Paddy Ducey
Contributor
Published 15th Jun 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
Triathlete John Wright after the Blenheim event.placeholder image
Triathlete John Wright after the Blenheim event.
Building on earlier events, Bassetlaw Triathlon Club member John Wright took time to enter the sprint event the 21st edition of this iconic event, held in the stunning grounds of Blenheim Palace - one of the UK’s few UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

As in previous years, once again there were a very high number of first-time triathletes.

Most Popular

Comprising of a 750-meter swim in the Palace Lake then 20 km on the bike doing 3 laps in the Palace vicinity ending with a 5m run locally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finishing in a time of 1 hour and 26 minutes John commented “The swim was good very clear water a very nice swim. The bike route was very, very hilly that killed me on first lap and the run was a mixed course off grass and tarmac but was longer than 5k. Gave it my all but did not enjoy this one”

Anyone tempted to give triathlons a try can get further information facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub

Related topics:Bassetlaw
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice