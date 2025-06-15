Bassetlaw triathlete tackles tough Blenheim test
As in previous years, once again there were a very high number of first-time triathletes.
Comprising of a 750-meter swim in the Palace Lake then 20 km on the bike doing 3 laps in the Palace vicinity ending with a 5m run locally.
Finishing in a time of 1 hour and 26 minutes John commented “The swim was good very clear water a very nice swim. The bike route was very, very hilly that killed me on first lap and the run was a mixed course off grass and tarmac but was longer than 5k. Gave it my all but did not enjoy this one”
Anyone tempted to give triathlons a try can get further information facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub