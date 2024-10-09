Bassetlaw triathlete Ady wins six hour running event.

By Paddy Ducey
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2024, 07:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Although Ady Hopkinson, a member of the Bassetlaw triathlon club, had only had a two-week beak since completing his first Rasselbock event in Sherwood Pines, where he ran over 100 miles in a 24-hour event, the lure of anther challenge proved too much.

The latest event was a slightly different format but still quite a challenge. The competitors had six hours to run as many of the 3.59-mile loop course. On a very pleasant Autumn morning with the course being a little softer underfoot following recent rain Ady started with the other 200 competitors in the sold-out event.

Returning to the start line after each lap the competitor had the chance for refreshments and if wanted a rest but Ady knew that 11 laps could possibly be a winning total so stops were at a minimum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finishing his 11th lap in time of 5 hours 47 minutes Ady commented: “The weather was perfect this time, unlike the torrential rain we endured two weeks earlier, the atmosphere was fantastic, a real credit to the organizers.

Triathlete Ady Hopkinson after winning the Rasselbock six hour race at Sherwood PonesTriathlete Ady Hopkinson after winning the Rasselbock six hour race at Sherwood Pones
Triathlete Ady Hopkinson after winning the Rasselbock six hour race at Sherwood Pones

"I managed to complete 11 laps in 5:47, placing me first overall, just ahead of second place, who also completed 11 laps in 5:59, equalling the course record of 11 laps in 6 hours or less but had to do another half a mile cool down just to make it 40 miles”.

Related topics:BassetlawAutumn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice