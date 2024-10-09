Bassetlaw triathlete Ady wins six hour running event.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The latest event was a slightly different format but still quite a challenge. The competitors had six hours to run as many of the 3.59-mile loop course. On a very pleasant Autumn morning with the course being a little softer underfoot following recent rain Ady started with the other 200 competitors in the sold-out event.
Returning to the start line after each lap the competitor had the chance for refreshments and if wanted a rest but Ady knew that 11 laps could possibly be a winning total so stops were at a minimum.
Finishing his 11th lap in time of 5 hours 47 minutes Ady commented: “The weather was perfect this time, unlike the torrential rain we endured two weeks earlier, the atmosphere was fantastic, a real credit to the organizers.
"I managed to complete 11 laps in 5:47, placing me first overall, just ahead of second place, who also completed 11 laps in 5:59, equalling the course record of 11 laps in 6 hours or less but had to do another half a mile cool down just to make it 40 miles”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.