Bassetlaw tri trio take on the Viturian event at Rutland water

The Vitruvian triathlon is an established classic on the UK triathlon scene and one that three triathletes from the Bassetlaw triathlon club tackled.

Two members, David Jacobs and Olly Walker taking on this standard distance for the first time whilst Kat Wisniewski was returning hoping to improve her previous times.

Boasting a beautiful sheltered swim course located in the sheltered bay of Whitwell creek. We have a wave start for a smooth and "calm-ish" race start. The course was well marked, sheltered from the prevailing wind and covered by an excellent safety crew. It takes in two laps of 950 metres.

The new bike course along 89 km of the roads surrounding Rutland Water comprised a beautiful 3 laproute. You'll pedal through Rutland countryside, pretty Rutland villages and large woodland areas.

Bassetlaw triathletes David Jacobs, Kat Wisniewski and Olly Walker after the Vitruvian event.

The bike course mixes technical with head down bum up riding with a real variety of features.

Once back into Rutland Water park the 21 km run route followed the perimeter track of Rutland Water.

There's a good reason thousands of people visit this place every year and you'll see why on this route. The turn point for the run is at Rutlands most recognisable landmark, Normanton church.

On a day of very mixed and non-triathlon friendly weather the trio all came home in one piece, first being David Jacobs in a time of 5 hours and 22 minutes. Following the completion of his first standard event David said: “ As my first Standard distance event, I wasn't disappointed it was challenging and rewarding at the same time.

"The initial wet gloomy weather made the swim daunting, on the bike it then changed through warm sunny patches to chilly shade and finally quite warm on the run, which seemed to go on for longer than the 21k, with each of the 4 5k legs certainly longer than any Parkrun I've ever done.

"Having Kat, Oli and Gaz there to motivate was so much better than previous years I've completed in Olympic Distance events as a 'lone individual'. I'd certainly recommend anyone considering joining a club to do it!”

“With a new bike route and the mixed weather not helping conditions Kat said “I was hoping for a faster time than last year but ended up a minute slower. Its hard to judge as the bike route was different and so I could see this as a PB for this event.”

Bassetlaw triathlon club, based at the BPL Leisure centre is open to all comers, both experienced triathletes or those just wanting to try it out. Details of the club and their sessions can be found on the club’s website.

