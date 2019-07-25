Bassetlaw duo take on Castle Howard Gauntlet event

The magnificent country setting of Castle Howard, near Harrogate was the venue for two members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club to compete in the weekend heat at the Castle Howard Gauntlet Triathlon event.

Andrew Barranger Clark finished in a time of of 3:34:56 , while Craig Mercer completed the event, which includes a 1.5km swim, followed by a 50km bike ride and finishing with a 10km run, in a time of 3:31:16.

Andrew said; “It’s a notoriously difficult route, and a last minute diversion added some hilly miles making it even harder, but I’d go back and do it again.”

In its tenth year, the Castle Howard Triathlon was the fourth weekend event of the 2019 Castle Tri.