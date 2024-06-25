Bassetlaw dozen tackle Rother Valley sprint event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 750m swim in the tranquil lake had competitors setting off in waves according to their submitted swim times.
The 22km cycle route left the park and took on the quiet country roads around a hilly circular course back into the park for a fast, flat 5 km run around the waterside at this fantastic location.
On one of the warmer weekends the near perfect conditions ensured all 12 returned good times with Matt Quibell and Lou Kelly both finishing third in their respective age categories with times of one hour and seven minutes and one hour and 18 minutes.
One member, Duncan McLaren had a close call.
Having overslept it was a rush to the start line and had to be handled into his wetsuit to make the start time.
Despite this fraught start Duncan still completed the course.
Club member, Paul Jaffrey, competing his first race event, said after finishing third in his age category with a time of one hour and 23 minutes: “It was my first race and really enjoyed it. The marshals were helpful.”
Being a local event other club members made an effort to get out on their own bikes along the course to cheer not just the club but all competitors along.
Anyone interested in trying the sport should take a look at the club’s website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/ or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub.
The club arerunning their own annual Sprint event on 18th August.
The event, based at the BPL Leisure Centre in Worksop, is a well tried and tested event for anyone wanting to try a triathlon for the first time. Details can be seen on the club’s webpage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.