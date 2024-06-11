Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club head coach Gav Toulson and club secretary Gaz Hughes successfully completed the Battle of Bosworth standard distance triathlon, one of several events over the weekend organised by Speedhub Club in Nuneaton.

The 1.5km swim, which was designated as requiring a wetsuit, was two laps of the Bosworth lakes, followed by transition out on the bikes for a 40km route that saw two laps of an undulating course including a 400 foot climb mid-way round each lap.

To finish the event competitors had six laps of a flat and traffic-free route around the lakes and grounds of Bosworth Lakes and Lodges Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both triathletes returned great times with Hughes first back in two hours and 14 minutes with Toulson a little behind with two hours and 59 minutes.

Gaz Hughes and Gav Toulson finish the Battle of Bosworth triathlon event.

Hughes said: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable, well-run club run just like ours, so the cost was relatively low.

“It was a nice quiet, multiple lap course, a two-lap swim, two-lap bike and six-lap run.

"It gives your supporters plenty of chance to cheer you on and is highly recommended, lthough there was no ice cream van which was upsetting!”