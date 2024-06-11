Bassetlaw club duo tackle Battle of Bosworth Triathlon
The 1.5km swim, which was designated as requiring a wetsuit, was two laps of the Bosworth lakes, followed by transition out on the bikes for a 40km route that saw two laps of an undulating course including a 400 foot climb mid-way round each lap.
To finish the event competitors had six laps of a flat and traffic-free route around the lakes and grounds of Bosworth Lakes and Lodges Park.
Both triathletes returned great times with Hughes first back in two hours and 14 minutes with Toulson a little behind with two hours and 59 minutes.
Hughes said: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable, well-run club run just like ours, so the cost was relatively low.
“It was a nice quiet, multiple lap course, a two-lap swim, two-lap bike and six-lap run.
"It gives your supporters plenty of chance to cheer you on and is highly recommended, lthough there was no ice cream van which was upsetting!”
Anyone interested in trying triathlon training and events should look at the club’s website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/ or Facebook page www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub