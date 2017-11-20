Ball says he is fully fit for first Ashes Test

Mansfield bowler Jake Ball insists he is fully fit for England’s first Ashes Test against Australia at The Gabba, which starts on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Nottinghamshire seamer damaged ankle ligaments in his delivery stride during a warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

And although he missed the team’s final warm-up game, he has since returned to bowling in the nets and says he is ready to play against the Aussies, if selected.

Ball and fellow seamer Craig Overton are vying for a pace in England’s seam attack, alongside Jimmy Anderson, fellow Notts bowler Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

“I feel like I have had enough bowling so, hopefully, come the first day, I will be ready to go,” said Ball. “I had my eyes closed for a split second when I went over my ankle. It did hurt at the time, but I managed to get a bit of movement while I was out there and, walking off, I didn’t seem too bad.

“As soon as I got the results back from the scan, it was all positive and really good. The medical staff have been amazing and have sorted me out and I am back fully fit now.

“I am really confident in what I am doing at the minute and I think that is what made the injury all the more frustrating.”