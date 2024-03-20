Baird hat-trick makes it five wins in a row for SJR Worksop after victory at Rossington Main

SJR Worksop made it five wins in a row when Charlie Baird’s hat-trick saw them to a 3-2 away success at Rossington Main.
By Andrew GuestContributor
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After a brilliant result against Bentley SJR looked to take that form to Rossington and started well.

Inside five minutes Thackeray’s wonderful ball over the top put in Baird, who slotted home to take an early lead.

The second came with another well-worked goal with Owen Stead picking Baird out with a lovely ball.

Owen Stead in action for SJR at Rossington.Owen Stead in action for SJR at Rossington.
Owen Stead in action for SJR at Rossington.
Most Popular

Baird’s first touch took him away from the defender to again put him through against the keeper and he calmly smashed it home.

Rossington got one back just before the half-time whistle when a loose ball fell to the a midfielder on the edge of the area who found the bottom corner.

After the break the next goal was vital for either side, and it was Baird again who fired it into the back of the net to get his hat-trick.

With 10 minutes remaining Rossington were given another lifeline, winning a very soft penalty to make it 3-2.

But SJR dug in to see out the game to seal another three points.

Related topics:SJR WorksopRossington