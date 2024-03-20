Baird hat-trick makes it five wins in a row for SJR Worksop after victory at Rossington Main

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a brilliant result against Bentley SJR looked to take that form to Rossington and started well.

Inside five minutes Thackeray’s wonderful ball over the top put in Baird, who slotted home to take an early lead.

The second came with another well-worked goal with Owen Stead picking Baird out with a lovely ball.

Owen Stead in action for SJR at Rossington.

Baird’s first touch took him away from the defender to again put him through against the keeper and he calmly smashed it home.

Rossington got one back just before the half-time whistle when a loose ball fell to the a midfielder on the edge of the area who found the bottom corner.

After the break the next goal was vital for either side, and it was Baird again who fired it into the back of the net to get his hat-trick.

With 10 minutes remaining Rossington were given another lifeline, winning a very soft penalty to make it 3-2.