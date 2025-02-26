Bad run goes on for SJR Development

Kian Smith

SJR Development fell to a 3-1 defeat against an in-form Appleby Frodingham.

Wth a depleted squad missing several key players due to injuries and work commitments and just two 17-year-olds on the bench, it was always going to be a tough challenge.

Appleby took the lead after 20 minutes, capitalizing on some sloppy defending to make it 1-0. SJR struggled to find a rhythm and were limited to only a few half-chances. Goalkeeper Reece King was in fine form, producing two outstanding saves to ensure the score remained 1-0 at halftime.

A tactical shift after the break saw SJR Development grow into the game, creating more attacking opportunities. However, Appleby doubled their lead after an under-hit back pass gifted their striker a clear chance, which he calmly converted for 2-0.

Despite the setback, SJR continued to push forward and were rewarded when youngster Tom Paynton played a superb through ball to Callum Wright, who slotted home into the bottom corner to bring it back to 2-1.

As SJR pressed for an equalizer, Appleby sealed the victory with a third goal in the final minute, putting the game beyond reach.