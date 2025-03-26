Bad Day at the office for Worksop Town reservess

Purkiss tries a long throw

Worksop Town Reserves, who moved up to 6th after Saturday’s win over Elite AFC, dropped down again just 3 days later as Blidworth came to Sandy Lane and were in control for most of the 90 minutes running out 3-0 winners.

There were only two changes to the Worksop side, Jamie Mudd and Dan Gillatt coming in for Villafana and Betts.

After an even start Blidworth had an effort saved by Rodzos as the visitors took control, and on the 24th minute Archie WARD headed past Rodzos from a useful cross. Blidworth were on top but suffered from some wayward shooting. Worksop did produce a bit of pressure as first a Gillatt free kick was saved and then a mazy dribble by Max Eastwood ended with a shot over the crossbar. On the 39 minute mark, the Blidworth No 5and captain, Kyle BACON hit a 40 yard “screamer” which flew into the Worksop net. The visitors had another attempt which was wide of the mark before the first half ended with a rare chance for Worksop.

The second half opened with Rodzos forced to make a scrambling save, before an effort from Yaremenko was saved. Blidworth then fired just over before Worksop’s first changes were made, Jamie Purkiss and Ollie Ellery coming on for Yaremenko and Storey.

Max Eastwood instituted a 3 man move which came to nought, but then Blidworth’s Archie WARD scored his second goal to put the visitors 3-0 up after 64 minutes. Jamie Mudd then managed a shot on goal before Rodzos was forced to palm away a Blidworth attempt from just under the crossbar. Ollie Ellery then got a shot in. Worksop’s third change saw Noah Kilcoyne on for Russell after 75 minutes play. This did produce a bit more activity in the Worksop ranks, but Blidworth ran out comfortable winners as the game ended with Carver firing wide.

A “bad day at the office” certainly, Liam Betts was definitely missed in the back four, but Blidworth worked hard and controlled the bulk of the game.

Worksop Reserves now have just three days to re-group before the away match a few yards down the road at SJR Worksop next Saturday 29th March. Their next home game is on Saturday 5th April v Rossington Main.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; , Jamie Mudd, Will Oadley, Dan Gillatt, Joe Storey, Harry Roddis, , Rosti Yaremenko, , Alex Russell, Shane Carver, Ethan Slater, Max Eastwood..

Subs:- Jamie Purkiss, Brennan Fletcher, Ollie Ellery, Josh Sinclair, Noah Kilcoyne..

Attendance 73