Another success for Street Kickboxing Club Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club took part in the WKO Open English Championships 2023 on September 24.

Four fighters won medals at the championships: Alice Ciesielska, a seven-year-old girl won the gold medal in the K1 formula, Jasper Ciesielski won the gold medal in the Sport Boxing formula, Kai Ellis won the silver medal in the K1 Full Contact formula and the bronze medal in the Thaiboxing formula, and the last fighter, Henry Lacey won a silver medal in the Sport Boxing formula.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All four were prepared by coaches Artur Gronkiewicz, Robert Gronkiewicz and junior coach Krystian Such.

Street Kickboxing Club

The fighters showed their heart to fight and are preparing for the next tournaments and galas.

The club said: 'We are proud that its fighters achieve such great successes at national and international championships such as the European and World Championships, despite the lack of a sponsor, we go to various championships and win gold medals."