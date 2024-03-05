2024 T.I. Raleigh Festival is coming to Worksop

Excitement is already building for this exhibition of over 60 original race cycles, including some having been ridden by Raleigh sponsored world champions such as the master sprinter Reg Harris and top Dutch road racer Gerrie Knetemann. There will be a whole host of memorabilia on display too, including the famous Tour De France winners yellow jersey, worn to by Joop Zoetemelk who rode to victory in the 1980 edition of the worlds toughest bike race!

Chris Sidwells, one of Britain highest respected cycling journalists will deliver a presentation, shining a light on the pivotal role played by the Worksop bike manufacturer, Carlton alongside Raleigh Industries in the formation of this British backed team that by 1982 was the worlds leading professional cycling team. Attendees can then enjoy, on stage inteveiws with many of the leading ex-professional team riders of the era and an informative questions and answers session. For a great day filled with loads to see and do, the North Notts Community Arena on the the towns Eastgate will be the place to be!