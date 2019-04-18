See the first few rides taking shape at new £37 million theme park on Derbyshire border

Work to build a new theme park on the Derbyshire border is continuing at pace.

Gulliver's Valley is currently being built on a 250 acre swathe of land at next to Rother Valley Country Park, Waleswood.

Pictured is work at Gullivers Valley. Picture:Steve Ellis

The main theme park will have more than 70 rides and attractions as well as various indoor activities including a unique climbing centre, water play zone and a Blast Arena.

And work to create the entrance off Mansfield Road has now been carried out and a security hut can be seen at the turning, which is opposite Waleswood Industrial Estate.

The site will also include family-friendly accommodation ranging from glamping to themed rooms such a ‘pirate’ and ‘princess’.

The £37 million theme park is due to open in Spring 2020.

Pictured is work at Gullivers Valley. Picture:Steve Ellis

Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver’s Valley said: “We are proud that Gulliver’s remains a family-owned, family-run and family-focussed business.

“It’s incredibly important to us to ensure the local community around Gulliver’s Valley will benefit from the new development.

“We are investing in the local economy through recruitment as close to the theme park resort as we can; so far we have used local businesses where possible and also invited local school children to share their ideas with us about what they want from the new resort on their doorstep.

“One of our aims is to give families and children quality time and memories, through fresh air and fun activities.

Pictured is work at Gullivers Valley. Picture:Steve Ellis

“I am very pleased to say Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park and Resort will have forest classrooms available in education and ecology centres.

“We have also strived to retain and enhance existing woodland, whilst making them accessible to the general public – meaning nature trails, walks, outdoor gyms and the forest will be available to the local community to use, free of charge.

“We are now really starting to see our vision come to life and the first few buildings are being created.”

Planning approval for the theme park was granted by Rotherham Borough Council in February 2017.