The 991 Turbo can get from 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

One lucky person is going to be handed the keys to this beautiful Porsche - and they’ll have only spent seven pence on the ticket

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warmer weather is forecast in the coming weeks, so surely there's no better time to enter a prize draw for a convertible sports car.

One lucky winner will soon be given the keys to this £74,000 Porsche 911 Turbo, and tickets are being sold for just 7p.

The car being offered as a prize by BOTB is a flagship version of the sought-after 991 version of the iconic rear-engined sports car, with 520bhp and a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds.

It's a 2015 model 911 Turbo Convertible that has covered just 33,00 miles, in a striking silver with contrasting red leather. And it's the sought-after PDK version with a trick automatic gearbox.

Who wouldn't want a convertible sports car for the summer? | BOTB

If your ticket happens to be drawn, and a Porsche doesn't push your buttons you don't have to take the car. All BOTB winners can opt for an alternative cash prize - and this time it would be £52,000.

It's one of dozens of used dream cars being given away by BOTB and entrants often choose to buy more than one ticket, up to a maximum of 600. There's also the option of a free postal entry. But obviously the stamp would cost more than the price of a ticket.

To find out more, or to buy some entries, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Selling your car? Here’s the fastest way to get cash – and how it compares to rivals

Thinking of selling your car this summer? It all starts with a valuation – and you can get one in under a minute with WeBuyAnyCar. With over 500 branches across the UK and same-day payment available, it’s one of the quickest ways to find out what your vehicle is worth and get the cash if you’re ready to sell.

Used car prices have stayed surprisingly strong, especially for economical hatchbacks and SUVs. Whether you’re upgrading for road trips or switching to a hybrid, a fast online quote can give you a solid starting point – even if you’re still weighing up your options.

To see how WeBuyAnyCar stacks up against other top car-selling platforms like Motorway, Carwow and Auto Trader, read our full article comparing the UK’s most popular car sales sites here.