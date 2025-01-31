Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bouquet of flowers is always guaranteed to make your other half smile on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and there's no better way to express your love and affection than with a stunning bouquet of fresh flowers.

Whether you're looking to surprise your partner with a classic red rose arrangement or want something a bit more unique, there are plenty of online florists offering beautiful blooms to suit every style and budget. Here are the best places to purchase Valentine’s Day flowers online and for less than £40.

If you're looking for a traditional yet striking Valentine's Day gesture, Prestige Flowers offers a classic option with their 12 Red Roses bouquet, priced at £39.99. These high-quality red roses are arranged beautifully and make the perfect symbol of love and romance.

Delivered in a stylish presentation box, this bouquet is sure to impress. Plus, with their same-day delivery options, you can make sure your loved one receives their flowers at just the right moment.

For a slightly different but equally romantic option, check out 123 Flowers and their Ti Amo bouquet. Priced from £39.99, this arrangement is designed to impress with a beautiful mix of fresh flowers in shades of red, white, and pink.

The bouquet is not just about roses, offering a lovely variety that adds texture and richness to the design. If you want to say “I love you” in a slightly more creative way, the Ti Amo bouquet is the perfect choice.

For those who prefer a more unique, sophisticated look, Haute Florist offers the Belle Roses in a gorgeous vintage pink color. Originally priced at £50, these stunning blooms are now available for just £35.

The soft, romantic shade of pink is perfect for expressing love in a gentle, timeless way. Whether you're buying for a partner or a close friend, this bouquet is a beautiful and elegant choice that will make a lasting impression.

Freddie's Flowers offers a delightful Valentine's Day bouquet, available from £35. The Valentine’s bouquet includes a mix of red roses, seasonal flowers, and foliage, all hand-tied and carefully arranged.

The company’s commitment to fresh, high-quality blooms ensures that the recipient will get a vibrant and long-lasting bouquet. Plus, Freddie's Flowers prides itself on using sustainable practices, making it a great choice for eco-conscious shoppers.

The faux flowers offer a stunning and sustainable alternative to real flowers this Valentine's Day. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this bouquet features lifelike blooms that capture the beauty of fresh flowers without the short-lived nature of traditional bouquets.

Perfect for lasting love, it won't wilt or fade, allowing the recipient to enjoy its vibrant colours and intricate design for years to come. Plus, it's an eco-friendly option that eliminates the need for constant flower replacements, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for those who want to celebrate love in a lasting way.

