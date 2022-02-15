Best boxers, briefs and y-fronts for men

Underwear may not be seen, but it’s an extremely important part of any outfit as the right pair will make you feel confident, secure and comfortable.

The amount of options we have available when it comes to our underwear choice proves just how important our most intimate garment actually is.

When it comes to men’s underwear there are three styles to choose from, broadly speaking, briefs (also known as y-fronts), boxers and trunks. You’ll find examples of all of those in our product gallery below, along with advice on which style would suit you - or your other half best - according to their needs.

If you don’t have a preference on the type of underwear you wear then it could be a good idea to try each style and see which one you like best. You may also find that different types work for you for different ocassions.

Once you’ve chosen the type you want, then you can make some other more personal choices. There’s a range of colours and fabrics available, so you can keep your underwear choice fresh fun and exciting. You may wish to choose cotton or synthetic blends for everyday wear and save the more luxurious silks for special occasions.

Or, you may wish to choose a high street brand for your working week and save the designer brands for your weekend dressing. We all have ‘best’ outfits for going out in, so the same can be said of underwear.

Have a browse of our product gallery below and see what takes your fancy.

Calvin Klein Trunks 3 Pack in Cotton Stretch Calvin Klein Trunks 3 Pack in Cotton Stretch £40.00 Figure hugging fit 4.5/5 Trunks are are a shorter version of the boxer, and they have grown in popularity over the last few years. This style fits more flush to the skin than boxers, often with a higher degree of stretch in the fabric so you’ll get a comfortable, figure hugging fit. When it comes to length, they tend to sit from the mid- to upper-thigh so they’re a classic looking choice too. They often have a lower waistline than their boxer counterparts, so they are a good choice if you prefer to wear low rise jeans. This particular stylish pack from Calvin Klein offers you a navy, blue and black pair - all with the classic branded waistband - so you can enjoy colour variety and a stylish design. Available in sizes S, M, L and XL. Buy now

Boxer Trunk Underpants with Contrast Elastic and Written Logo Boxer Trunk Underpants with Contrast Elastic and Written Logo £24.00 Shorter men 4/5 These briefs feature a contrast elasticated graffiti logo, so they’re super sleek and comfy. Let’s be honest, briefs are often thought of as the type of underwear worn by young boys- but designers are working hard to change that perception. They’re an ideal choice if you have larger thighs as there’s no material on the thighs to restrict movement. If you are a shorter man this style of underwear will also make your legs look longer because there’s no material potentially cutting off at an unflattering angle. This pair is also made of 95% cotton too so they’re wonderfully breathable. Available in sizes S, M, L and XL, and six different colours including black, grey, white and red. Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren 3 Pack Men's Open Boxers Polo Ralph Lauren 3 Pack Men's Open Boxers £55.00 Traditional boxers 4.5/5 Crafted from lightweight cotton, this three-pack of boxers will keep you comfortable day or night. They have an elastic waistband with the classic Polo Ralph Lauren signature label at the front. You can buy this pack of boxers as a one-off purchase for £55, or you can subscribe and save to get a new pack delivered every few months and pay just £44 a pack. You can choose to get a new pack delivered every month, two months, three months, six months or 12 months, so you can always be ready with a new pair. Boxers are the most breathable type of underwear and offer the most relaxed fit so they’re the best choice if you don’t wear particularly figure hugging clothing and want to feel free and comfortable. Available in sizes S, M, L and XL and four different colourways, including blue stripe (pictured), navy green plaid and red tartan. Buy now

Nike 3-Pack Boxers Nike 3-Pack Boxers £28.00 Budget option 4/5 In matching black colourways, these slim-fit boxers feature a contoured design with a mid-rise, elasticated waistband for a comfy wear. Made from premium soft cotton with added stretch for a supreme feel, these boxers are finished with classic Nike Swoosh branding to the band in white. At less than £10 a pair these are fantastic value for money and are the best choice if you want quality on a budget. Available in sizes S, M and L. Buy now

3pk Pure Cotton Woven Boxers 3pk Pure Cotton Woven Boxers £18.00 Classic white 4.5/5 We know that sometimes the simpliest, plainiest option is the best for when you want an easy go-to option that you can wear any day of the week - and these white boxers are that perfect everyday choice. Crafted from a woven cotton fabric, these boxers will feel comfortable and breathable around the clock. The cotton used to create them is also sustainably sourced so it’s a good choice for you and it’s helpful to the planet. Available in sizes S, M, L, XL and 2XL. Buy now

Zimmerli Zim Boxer Silk Plain Zimmerli Zim Boxer Silk Plain £130.00 Luxury boxers 5/5 These gorgeous silk boxers are the perfect choice if you want a bit of luxury. There’s button fastenings, offering a secure and adjustable touch to the elasticated waistband. These are an exquisite underwear choice, elevated by a weightless feel and super soft touch, which offer comfort like no other. Everyone deserves to treat themselves, so go ahead buy yourself a pair today. Available in sizes S, M, L, XL and XXL. Buy now