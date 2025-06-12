This Tommy Hilfiger watch is currently available with a 30% discount, but only for a limited time | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Save Up to 30% on the Tommy Hilfiger watches and more designer brands from Amazon.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For women who appreciate a blend of timeless style and modern functionality, the Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch is a stunning choice. This fashion-forward timepiece is offered in two sophisticated colour options and are both now on sale from Amazon.

Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch - Shop now for £124.99

Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch | Amazon

The Tommy Hilfiger watch features a taupe coloured face with yellow gold accents. It exudes a warm, luxurious charm, perfectly complemented by a two-tone stainless steel and Yellow Gold bracelet. Ideal for both professional and casual wear, this version is currently available on sale with a huge 30% off. It was £179 but now just £124.99 for a limited time only.

Whether you're looking to elevate your accessory collection or searching for a thoughtful gift, the women’s Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch offers elegant design, durable construction, and trusted functionality.

For a cooler, more contemporary look, the watch is also available in a striking ice blue colour 29% off now £112.10 This colour adds a refreshing, modern twist to the classic silhouette. Both versions feature reliable Quartz multifunction movement that track the day, date, and 24-hour time. It’s also water resistant and can also withstand rain or splashes, making it the perfect option for everyday use.

As well as the Tommy Hilfiger, Amazon offers a wide selection of watches from leading fashion brands such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Radley, and many more. Whether you're drawn to bold statement pieces or refined minimalism, there’s a watch to suit every taste and occasion.

Butlin’s just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlin’s has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now