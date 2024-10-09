Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It can be hard to decide with so many options 🧹

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We had been dancing around the idea of upgrading our hoover for a while. It was an Amazon Basic vacuum picked up at an affordable price and had been pretty reliable for years.

However it was getting close to its last legs for a while, struggling with picking up all but the most meagre dust. Yet it still did enough of a job that I couldn’t quite bring myself to send it along to the great cleaning convention in the sky.

All that changed about a week ago, when doing my weekly hoovering, I tripped carrying it up stairs and fell, damaging it beyond repair. So, I finally had the push to make the leap and upgrade my Amazon Basic hoover for something a bit more premium - like aShark Pro Detect cordless vacuum.

Luckily enough for me, I happened to break the vacuum just in time for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale - and I figured that I would be able to save a pretty penny on a name brand hoover. But I didn’t really know where to start - and if you are in the same scenario, I thought I’d talk you through my thought process.

Where did I look for hoover advice?

Shark Pro Detect cordless vacuum. Photo: Shark | Shark

Beyond being vaguely aware of the big names in the vacuum world - like Henry, Dyson and Shark - I was left a bit stumped with how to pick an option. I wasn’t sure if I wanted cordless, corded, robot, budget, high-end, and so I did the most 21st century thing possible, I turned to YouTube.

It was a moment that made me truly realise that I was in my 30s, but I spent a very enjoyable morning watching video after video of people reviewing and ranking vacuums - from channels with names like Vacuum Wars. I felt as if I had stepped into a whole new world as I saw the lengths people go to in order to test out hoovers.

No matter the channel, they all did smoke tests - to see how much leaked out or not - among other trials for the quality of the model. Including seeing how well they could hoover up dry cereal, in the case of one pair of creators.

It was really helpful in narrowing down not only the brands I would be interested in, but also made up my mind when it came to deciding on a corded or cordless vacuum. Seeing them in action, having people with expert interest in hoovers break down the pros and cons made it surprisingly easy to decide in the end.

So why did I pick a Shark vacuum?

Beyond the savings in Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, I decided on a Shark cordless vacuum for two major reasons. In my home we both have long hair, meaning there is a lot of hair on the carpet and we are planning on getting a cat in the near future, making the anti-hair wrap tech the company uses on its hoovers a real standout feature.

Plus the detect pro tech the latest Shark devices boast came across very impressively in all of the reviews I watched. The vacuum has the ability to adjust the speed of hoovering depending on how dirty the flooring is - which feels like the kind of feature worth paying a premium for.

And I went for the cordless option, which obviously has the downside of running the risk of needing to charge mid-cleaning, mainly because I hated how cumbersome it was to use a corded hoover when vacuuming the stairs. Plus our home is pretty cosy, so it doesn’t have a lot of rooms that need to be cleaned - so I am betting on the Shark vacuum managing to get the job done before I need to charge the battery again.

You can pick up the Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum with the auto-empty system with a saving of over £100 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale by clicking the link here- but remember the deal ends at 11.59pm tonight (October 9).