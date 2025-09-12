Support Breast Cancer Awareness month with the limited edition ghd pink sorbet hair straighteners | ghd

Support a worthy cause and smooth your hair with the new ghd gold Pink Sorbet limited edition straighteners

When it comes to sleek, smooth styling, ghd has always been the gold standard. Now, with the release of the new ghd gold hair straightener in pink sorbet, you can elevate your look while making a real difference.

We’ve all been touched by cancer in some way whether through a loved one, a friend, or even personally. Every penny raised makes a difference, funding vital research and support for those affected. With October 2025 marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the ghd gold pink sorbet is more than just a beauty essential – it’s a way to feel like you’re helping, with every purchase contributing directly to the cause.

This limited-edition styling tool is a statement of beauty with purpose. For 22 years, the iconic ghd pink collection has stood at the heart of the brand, combining professional performance with an unwavering commitment to supporting breast cancer charities.

Together, ghd and its customers have raised over $25 million worldwide, and this year, you can be part of that legacy.

New ghd gold pink sorbet

New ghd gold pink sorbet | ghd

Sleek, smooth results instantly.

65% more shine

Exclusive 2-in-1 heat-resistant bag and mat

£10 goes directly to Breast Cancer Now.

The soft yet striking pink sorbet finish isn’t just a pretty shade, it's a reminder of the fight against breast cancer. Every time you style your hair, you’ll know you’re contributing to something bigger: raising awareness and supporting women everywhere.

As with every ghd pink collection, once they’re gone, they’re gone. These highly sought-after stylers sell out fast and with good reason. They offer the same professional-grade performance ghd is known for, with the added value of being part of a meaningful movement.

