This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The brand new series of Sort Your Life Out is on BBC One.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey Solomon and her crack team of organisers are back for a brand new series of Sort Your Life Out. Series five of the show is on BBC One at 8pm tonight (Tuesday 11 February). Episode one sees Stacey and her expert team - organiser Dilly, carpenter Rob and cleaner Iwan, help the Appleyard family.

The family of six - Helen and Phil, and their children - 14-year-old Annabelle and 12-year-old triplets Josiah, Daniel and Reuben - need help to transform their cluttered three-bedroom home. Whilst Stacey sorts out the family’s belongings away from the house her team get to work.

Carpenter Rob will create a space-saving triple bunk bed for the three growing boys. If this inspires you to find similar solutions in your home, we’ve sought out a few ideas to make your dreams a reality. Bunk beds such as the Flair Bea Triple High Wooden Bunk Bed £349.99 from Bed Kingdom or the Shasha Low Bunk Bed Frame £229 from Dunelm are a good choice for siblings sharing a room and to save floor space in a bedroom.

They're also a great option for small rooms and guest rooms. If, like the Appleyard family, you are looking for a triple bunk bed and don’t have carpenter Rob to help then both Bed Kingdom and Dunelm have a range of options that can easily put together.

The Flair Bea Triple High Wooden Bunk Bed £349.99 | Bed Kingdom

The Shasha Low Bunk Bed Frame £229 from Dunelm | Dunelm

Organising Queen Dilly can always be relied on to find the perfect storage solutions. We think Decorative Cube Storage boxes from £3.49 at The Range are a great way of organising everyone’s individual items, particularly small to medium-sized belongings like books, toys, clothes, cosmetics, craft supplies, or even seasonal décor. It’s also a really good way to add some colour and personality into a room if you can’t decorate the walls.

Cleaning guru Iwan will be spring cleaning the house from top to bottom and sharing his helpful cleaning hacks. If this prompt you to plan your spring cleaning early, we’ve found these Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets (was £35 now £11.38 -67% off rrp) which can be used for a variety of tasks around the house and not just washing dishes. These include: cleaning stubborn stains on mugs, greasy oven racks, cleaning the toilet bowl, removing hard water stains, and even cleaning the washing machine drum by running a hot cycle with a tablet inside.

In the last series we saw Stacey Solomon’s cleaning bestie Mrs Hinch help give the team a hand. We hope she turns up again in season five but if not we can always get our homes spring ready with her range of products. As well as her cleaning book collection the influencer has collaborated with Flash, Bold, Febreze and Lenor to create beautifully scented cleaning products. Click here to view offers on Mrs Hinch products.

Sort Your Life Out is available to watch from 8pm on Tuesday 11 February on BBC One and iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now