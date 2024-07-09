Trending midi dresses on the high street to add to your wardrobe this summer
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Let a little sunshine into your wardrobe with this Yellow Lace Trim Button Front Midi Dress from New Look (£25 down from £31.99). Shoppers call this dress ‘really flattering’ with its flutter sleeves and split hem, but advise those with larger busts to size up.
Or if green’s more your thing, this Diagonal Stripe Green Twist Midi Dress from Oliver Bonas (£40 down from £80) is half price and popular with shoppers. This silky midi dress is perfect for hot summer days, and reviewers say it’s comfortable, true to size and great for special occasions.
This Beige Graphic Puff Sleeve Swing Midi Dress from River Island (£55) gives sipping-wine-in-the-Med vibes, and its colourful print and short puff sleeves give a laid-back summer holiday feel. If you want to dress it up for the evening, pair with statement earrings or chunky heels.
Or if you’re looking for an LDB (long black dress), shoppers love this Black Mesh Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress from River Island (£38). This sleeveless high-neck number is great for formal and evening events and isn’t just for summer - this will work for Christmas parties too if you want to get really organised.
This Square Neck Strappy Midi Cami Slip Dress from M&S (£19.50) is in demand as people get shopping for their summer getaways. This is a great choice to pack in your suitcase as it works well as a poolside day dress with a floppy hat and sandals, or can be dressed up for a night out with heels and a jacket.
Try the Modal Rich Tie Waist Midi Dress in rich amber by M&S (£35) for a lightweight, comfortable dress, but with a flattering fit with a tie to accentuate your waist. Shoppers called this is an ‘easy-to-wear dress’, and loved that it can be dressed up or down.