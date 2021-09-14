Marks and Spencer unveil their Christmas Food and Drink range 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Alongside the return of their cult product, the Gin Snow Globe, the Marks and Spencer Christmas food and drink range focuses on all-out luxury.

It’s everything we hoped it would be - delicious, decedent flavours and gorgeous packaging that we’ll be able to keep forever.

There’s something for for everyone - whether you’re a chocoholic, a biscuit lover or a drink connoisseur.

The following is a list of the most commented articles in the last 10 days.

If you’re thinking that it’s too early to consider Christmas, be advised - last week alone, Marks & Spencer announced 500,000 searches for Christmas on the M&S website. They also note that they’ve sold nearly 1,000 frozen turkeys as shoppers start prepping for the festive season.

Fears of Brexit shortages and a tough second pandemic year means customers are seeking to stock up and get in the festive spirit early.

Here’s what they have in store so far, including prices and links to buy where available.

We’ll update this article with more information when it comes to light.

Delivery costs start at £3.50, or it’s free if you spend more than £50.

If this has got you in to the spirit of the season, take a look at our top picks of Christmas decorations 2021.

M&S Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box £45.00 Labelled as ‘this season’s must-have Christmas gift’ by Marks and Spencer, this year the brand are offering not one snow globe gins as they did last year - but two. This one is clementine flavour and comes paired with a bottle or prosecco. The sparkling light-up bottle, with edible 23-carat gold leaf, is a stunning new light-up bottle design for 2021 inspired by The Nutcracker ballet. This will pair perfectly with the limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco, presented in a beautiful matching gift box. Snap up this online-exclusive set and light up their Christmas (or yours). Order now for delivery from November 2. Buy now

Collection Magic & Sparkle Light-Up Chocolate Box, 345g M&S COLLECTION MAGIC & SPARKLE LIGHT-UP CHOCOLATE BOX, 345G £20.00 Clearly, if there’s one thing M&S have learned from last year, it’s that we really love food products that not only taste great, but look pretty and light up. As such, light-up snow globe liqueurs aren’t the only glowing product on offer this festive season. Marks and Spencer has also launched a light-up chocolate box which looks like an idyllic village, with mini snow-dusted milk, dark, white and golden blond chocolate houses. The sweet treats could make a great present for loved ones or something special to buy for yourself and your family to enjoy on December 25. Available online soon Buy now

Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box £45.00 Marks and Spencer are treating us to more than one flavour choice this year when it comes to their super popular gin snow globes. This is a brand-new light-up spiced sugar plum snow globe gin liqueur, designed especially for the festive 2021 season, with edible silver leaf. It has been perfectly paired with the limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco, also presented in a beautiful matching gift box. The choice is yours, however, you can enjoy this magnificent gin with the prosecco, or a tonic of your choice, or you can drink it neat. Or, you may just choose to keep it as the collectable it has quickly become. Snap up this online-exclusive set and light up their Christmas (or yours). Order now for delivery from November 2. Buy now

Shortbread Light-Up Houses, 230g Shortbread Light-Up Houses, 230g £5.00 These shortbread houses complete M&S’s light-up range this Christmas. The tins come in three colours; gold silver and orange, and are filled with all-butter Scottish shortbread. Once you’ve polished off the biscuits the tins could also be used as an ideal festive ornament. At the fantastic price of just £5 each, you could treat yourself to all three tin colours, and they would also make a fantastic stocking filler or Secret Santa gift. Available online soon Buy now

Collection Christmas Pudding Truffles, 125g Collection Christmas Pudding Truffles £6.00 Two of the best things about the festive season are being able to eat as much chocolate you like and indulging in the traditional Christmas pudding. So, M&S have come up with the ingenious idea of combining them both - ideal for the times when we still want to taste something sweet but have to admit we’re just too full for actual Christmas pudding. These decadent truffles have all the flavours you’d find in a traditional Christmas pudding in a bitesize portion. M&S described the chocolatey treats as fruity, warming and a little boozy. On sale soon Buy now

The Marksologist pre-mixed cocktails 50cl The Marksologist pre-mixed cocktail £108.00 The aptly named ‘Marksologist’ range from Marks and Spencer is a collection of six ready-to-drink cocktails, filled with lots of delicious festive flavours. There’s a range of flavours to cater for everyone’s favourite tipple. You can choose from pre-mixed margarita, espresso martini, passion star martini, clover club, golden negroni and aged rum and cacao old fashioned. Currently only available in a case of all 6, for £108, they’ll soon be available for individual purchase Buy now