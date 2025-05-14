Update your kitchen with a summer refresh plus stylish solutions from Salter, OXO and Yankee Candle | Salter

Give your kitchen a fresh, seasonal glow with these must-have summer buys from Salter, OXO and Yankee Candle – perfect for sunny mornings and brunch hosting.

As the temperatures rise and the sun is shining there’s no better time to give your kitchen a stylish update. Whether you’re hosting friends for brunch or simply enjoying a morning coffee, the right kitchen essentials can make your home feel brand new.

Transform your kitchen into a fresh, organised living space with my favourite items from Salter, OXO and Yankee Candle.

Kitchen Must-haves from Salter

Salter Toronto Kettle, Toaster and Microwave Set in White £169.99. | Salter

Add a touch of contemporary charm to your countertops with the Salter Toronto Kettle, Toaster and Microwave Set in White £169.99 . Featuring clean lines, a powder-coated matt finish, and elegant wooden-effect accents, this set is as practical as it is beautiful.

Toronto Microwave: With a generous capacity and eight cooking presets, this microwave is perfect for family meals or quick snacks. Its glass turntable fits most standard dinner plates, making reheating and cooking a breeze even on the busiest days.

Rapid Boil Kettle: Need your morning brew in a hurry? The rapid boil ensures you’re sipping your tea or coffee in minutes. Designed with a water level indicator, 360° base, and safety features like boil-dry protection, it’s a summer kitchen must-have.

4-Slice Toaster: Enjoy perfectly golden toast every time with six browning levels and dual controls. Extra-wide slots accommodate thick slices, crumpets, and bagels, while the high-lift eject ensures easy retrieval without burnt fingers.

Don’t forget the tea, coffee and sugar canisters in white £24.99 to keep your kitchen neat and tidy. The three stylish canisters are modern designs that fit seamlessly into your space, keeping countertops clutter-free while maintaining a clean and fresh look.

OXO Storage Solutions

OXO Twist & Stack Containers with universal lids – ideal for fridge and pantry storage, from £19 | OXO

Summer brings an abundance of fresh fruits and veggies — but keeping them fresh can be a challenge. Enter the OXO Good Grips Produce Saver from £15 (various sizes) an essential addition to your fridge.

For pantry and meal prep needs, the OXO Twist & Stack Containers from £19 offer the perfect solution. These leakproof, stain-resistant, and stackable containers make storing leftovers or prepping snacks simple and efficient. Plus, their universal lids and easy-to-clean design mean less hassle and more time to enjoy summer’s pleasures.

Mood Lifting Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Capri Glow Signature Jar, £29.99 – a summer scent inspired by the Amalfi Coast | Yankee Candle

No summer kitchen update is complete without setting the right ambiance. The new Yankee Candle Capri Glow £29.99 brings the essence of Italy’s sun-drenched landscapes and zesty fragrances right into your home. Inspired by the rich history and flavours of Italy, this candle will transport you to Mediterranean shores.

