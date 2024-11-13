Is this the cheapest Ninja air fryer in the UK? Black Friday deal alert

The Ninja AF100K is compact, stylish, and surprisingly cheap in the Black Friday deals | Amazon

We've found an early Black Friday deal that brings the price of Ninja's popular single-drawer air fryer down to less than £70

Ninja's air fryers are popular for a reason. They're high quality, stylish, reliable appliances that carry a brand name with one of the strongest reputations in the business.

But they do tend to be a bit pricey. Take the new DoubleStack, for example. Even in the Black Friday sales it's £229.99. And it's a lot of air fryer for the money, but it's still around double the price of other dual-drawer air fryers.

Single-drawer air fryers are always a lot cheaper. They're more compact, too, and ideal if you only need a small cooking capacity.

It's possible to get one for around £30, but that will only give you a very small capacity, and a limited range of functions.

Step up to a Ninja single-drawer air fryer and you'd usually be expecting to pay around £100 - but it's Black Friday season, so it's boom time for bargain hunters.

Ninja's AF100UK is the most compact air fryer in the Ninja range. Its capacity of 3.8-litres might not sound like much, but it will take a large portion of chips, a decent bundle of chicken wings, or a healthy handful of veg.

It'll also roast, reheat and dehydrate, its parts are non-stick and dishwasher safe, and it has all the usual health benefits and energy-saving qualities you'd expect from an air fryer.

The discount is only available on the grey version, and they're only available while stocks last. But if you've always fancied a Ninja in your kitchen, this might be a good opportunity.