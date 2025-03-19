Clearing grime off paving slabs can be a therapeutic spring chore - if you've got a decent pressure washer | Amazon

It's the time of year when we all start to look at our gardens and outside spaces and start to make a list of the chores we need to do.

And if your garden is anything like mine, getting the jetwash out will be near the top of your list.

I've got a fairly large patio, and every slab has gone from its usual bright beige to a rather grim green. Thanks to a soggy winter, it's not a pretty sight, and I want to get it all blasted off before the warmer weather arrives and the clocks go back.

It's worth having specialist tools for patios and decking | Amazon

It's a perfect time, then, to start looking at deals on pressure washers. And Amazon has really come up trumps this week with some amazing savings on Karcher models.

Karcher is one of the absolute go-to brands in the world of domestic pressure washers. Its bright yellow appliances are almost iconic, but they can be quite pricey compared to the supermarket fayre we see in the likes of Aldi and Lidl. But, as with all things in life, you do get what you pay for. And I've tested Karcher pressure washers against an Aldi rival, and there really is a difference.

So here's a round-up of some of the best Karcher bargains I've spotted on Amazon this week.

1. Karcher K 2 Horizontal Pressure Washer

The Karcher K 2 Horizontal Pressure Washer | Amazon

Let's start with the basics. Karcher's most compact and affordable pressure washer will be all most people would need.

It has 110 bar of pressure, a detachable lance, and a detergent suction system. It all attaches to the main unit, which makes it a doddle to store in small spaces, and there's a neat carry handle.

This has enough power to blast light grime off a patio, and it'll be ideal for cleaning bikes and furniture.

2. Karcher K 2 Power Control Home pressure washer

The Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home pressure washer | Amazon

A decent save on this competent vertical version of the K 2 Horizontal. It'll be easier to use detergent in this version, and easier to roll the hose up - but it will take up more space, and it is more costly. It does come with decent accessories, though.

3. Karcher K3 Power Control Car and Home Pressure Washer

The Karcher K3 Power Control Car and Home Pressure Washer | Amazon

No savings on this one, but it's a really useful bundle because it comes with a patio tool, and a car brush, along with the detergents you'll need.

Its 120 bar pressure will be plenty for patios, and it's quite compact. Not a bad all-rounder.

4. Karcher K 4 Power Control Flex Home Pressure Washer

The Karcher K 4 Power Control Flex Home Pressure Washer | Amazon

We're now getting into the more serious end of the Karcher range. This K 4 has 130 bar of pressure, a better lance, and a really beefy patio cleaning tool.

It also comes with detergent designed for stone surfaces, and it can handle 30 square metres in an hour.

There are no savings on this one, but it's still worth a look.

5. Karcher K 5 Classic Home Pressure Washer

The Karcher K 5 Classic Home Pressure Washer | Amazon

Moving up another tier, to one of the highlights of Karcher's Classic range, this neat K 5 has retro styling which offers a neat place to store the hose on.

There's other competent pressure washers in the range, but if you've got some serious patio grime to shift, this is going to be the best tool for the job.

6. Karcher K 5 Power Control Flex Home Pressure Washer

The Karcher K 5 Power Control Flex Home Pressure Washer | Amazon

If you've got a bit more space, and you want all the features, the Karcher K 5 Power Control Flex Home is perhaps the best all-rounder.

It's a little more expensive than the Classic version, and certainly bulkier, but it'll suit larger gardens and it's going to be a bit more manoeuvrable with that retracting handle.

7. Karcher K 7 Premium Smart Control Pressure Washer

The Karcher K 7 Premium Smart Control Pressure Washer | Amazon

For the ultimate in power pressure washing, you'll find the K 7 is about as good as it gets when it comes to consumer-grade.

It has a remarkable 180 bar of pressure, and is aimed at large areas or really tough jobs.

It's a decent saving, but bear in mind this doesn't come with a patio brush tool.

8. Karcher T-Racer T 5 surface cleaner

The Karcher T-Racer T 5 surface cleaner | Amazon

If you already have a pressure washer, but you need a patio cleaning tool, you're in luck - because this one's half price.

These skim over the paving slabs or decking, blasting and brushing away, and there's a splash protection system built in, so you won't get your shoes soaking. It's probably the best time to buy one, but we don't know how long the saving will last for.