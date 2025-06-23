Get up to 65% off these stunning H&M dresses right now in the summer sale | H&M

Grab yourself a gorgeous H&M dress in the summer sale, with up to 65% off.

If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank, H&M's latest sale on dresses is the perfect opportunity. With discounts of up to 65% off, you can grab versatile and stylish pieces for less than half the original price.

H&M’s summer sale is the perfect chance to snag stylish staples and seasonal favourites at unbeatable prices. Whether you prefer structured looks or relaxed fits, there’s something for every taste and occasion.

1. Tie-Belt Shirt Dress 48% off

Tie-Belt Shirt Dress 48% off | H&M

Chic and effortless, the Tie-Belt Shirt Dress is a must-have for any smart-casual outfit. The belted waist offers a flattering silhouette, while the shirt-style cut keeps things polished and modern. Perfect for work or a weekend brunch.

2. Frill-Trimmed Strappy Dress 53% Off

Frill-Trimmed Strappy Dress 53% Off | H&M

Light, flirty, and feminine, the Frill-Trimmed Strappy Dress is your go-to for sunny days or casual evenings out. With playful frill details and airy fabric, it brings both comfort and charm at a fraction of the price.

3. Drawstring-Detail Maxi Dress 50% off

Drawstring-Detail Maxi Dress 50% off | H&M

Make a statement with the Drawstring-Detail Maxi Dress, now in the summer sale. Its adjustable drawstring waist adds shape and flexibility, while the maxi length ensures a graceful, relaxed look ideal for day-to-night styling.

4. Puff-Sleeved Cotton Dress 65% off

Drawstring-Detail Maxi Dress 50% off | H&M

The biggest bargain in the sale, the Puff-Sleeved Cotton Dress, is a steal. With its voluminous sleeves and breathable cotton fabric, it's a trendy yet comfortable choice—perfect for staying cool and stylish this summer.

5. Draped Linen-Blend Dress 64% off

Draped Linen-Blend Dress 64% off | H&M

If you’re after understated elegance, the Draped Linen-Blend Dress delivers. Its lightweight fabric and draped design create a relaxed yet refined silhouette. Whether you're headed to the office or a weekend getaway, this dress is a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

