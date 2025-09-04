Garnet Red bags are in for Autumn: these are my top three picks from Lulu Guinness | Lulu Guinness

A new season calls for a new a new trend and a red bag is the easiest way to instantly update you wardrobe.

Autumn is here, and with it comes a rich palette of jewel tones that instantly elevate any outfit. Among them, Garnet Red is making the biggest statement this season sophisticated, bold, and effortlessly chic.

Whether you’re looking for a versatile day-to-night piece or a standout accessory, Lulu Guinness has perfected the art of Garnet Red handbags. Here are my top three picks you’ll want to add to your wardrobe right now.

Leather Cara Clutch Bag

Lulu Guinness Leather Cara Clutch Bag £225 | Lulu Guinness

The Leather Cara Bag is a minimalist’s dream with maximum impact. Designed in sumptuous Burgundy Garnet Red leather, this baguette-style shoulder bag transforms seamlessly into a sleek clutch. The clever detailing sets it apart: a removable knotted shoulder strap, an exterior slip pocket perfect for your phone, padded lip-stitch detailing, and a solid gold lip plaque.

Mei Shoulder Bag

Lulu Guinness Mei Shoulder Bag £225 | Lulu Guinness

For those who love an elevated everyday style, the Mei Shoulder Bag is the definition of sculptural chic. Crafted from super-soft slouchy leather in Garnet Red, this curved silhouette feels relaxed yet refined. The twisted cord strap and hidden magnet closure add subtle luxury, while the two-lip surrealist detail on the flap brings a playful edge.

Lip Ripple Quilted Leather Bella Crossbody Bag

Lulu Guinness Lip Ripple Quilted Leather Bella Crossbody Bag £245 | Lulu Guinness

If versatility is what you’re after, the Bella Crossbody Bag delivers. Crafted from lip ripple quilted leather in a deep Garnet Red, Bella brings texture and elegance to your everyday look. The adjustable lip buckle chain strap, woven with grosgrain ribbon, strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished. A statement piece that will take you from brunch to cocktail hour effortlessly.

